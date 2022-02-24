Brea scores 16 to lift Dayton past UMass 82-61

Mustapha Amzil had 16 points for Dayton (20-8, 12-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Toumani Camara added 12 points. R.J. Blakney had 11 points.

Dayton dominated the first half and led 46-23 at the break. The Minutemen's 23 first-half points marked a season low for the team.