Brea scores 22, Dayton knocks off SMU 65-63

Led by Koby Brea's 22 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the SMU Mustangs 65-63 on Wednesday night
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

DALLAS (AP) — Koby Brea's 22 points helped Dayton defeat SMU 65-63 on Wednesday night.

Brea added six rebounds for the Flyers (5-2). Daron Holmes scored 20 points while going 6 of 10 and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Enoch Cheeks was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

Zhuric Phelps finished with 15 points and four steals for the Mustangs (5-3). Keon Ambrose-Hylton added 12 points for SMU. In addition, Tyreek Smith had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield police want Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly...
2
CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’
3
Middletown’s Kayla Harrison wins return to ring, eyes fight against...
4
Cyber Monday: Experts warn of online shopping scams
5
In wake of property value hikes, legislature gets to work on tax reform
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top