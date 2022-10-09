Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time

Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face No. 4 New York Red Bulls in the opening round.

Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in the sixth minute then Brenner scored all three of his goals before halftime. Cincinnati led 4-1 at the break. Brandon Vázquez scored in the second half and tied for fourth in MLS with 18 goals, matching Jesús Ferreira of Dallas for most among Americans.