Brenner scores, Cincinnati wins 2-1 over Real Salt Lake

news
1 hour ago
Brenner scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Cincinnati over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brenner’s goals were pivotal for Cincinnati in a 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Brenner’s game-winner came in the 76th minute to put Cincinnati (11-8-12) ahead 2-1. Luciano Acosta had an assist on the goal. Brenner scored all of Cincinnati’s goals in the game.

Maikel Chang scored the only goal for RSL (11-11-10).

RSL outshot Cincinnati 18-8, with eight shots on goal to three for Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano saved seven of the eight shots he faced for Cincinnati. Zac MacMath saved one of the three shots he faced for RSL.

Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, while RSL will visit the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

