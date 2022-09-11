dayton-daily-news logo
Brenner's hat trick leads Cincinnati past Earthquakes 6-0

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Brenner scored a hat trick and Roman Celentano stopped five shots as Cincinnati defeated the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, 6-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner scored three goals in the second half and Roman Celentano made five saves as Cincinnati defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 6-0 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (10-8-12) also got one goal each from Yuya Kubo, Alvaro Barreal and Luciano Acosta.

Up next for Cincinnati is a matchup Saturday with Real Salt Lake on the road. The Earthquakes (7-13-9) visit the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

