BreakingNews
140 apartments planned at vacant Fairborn plaza that housed Kroger, Kmart

Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over 2 seasons as part of contract with Cincinnati Reds

Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
41 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander.

Suter has a $2.5 million salary and the deal, announced Jan. 13, includes a $3.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses this year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65.

Suter, who lives in Cincinnati, was 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA for Colorado last year, striking out 55 strikeouts and walking 25 in 69 1/3 innings. Suter is 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 41 starts and 212 relief appearances for Milwaukee (2016-22) and the Rockies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Early opening: Region’s new, mega-sized Bass Pro Shops store almost...
2
Lawyers for man accused in fatal school bus crash seek to dismiss case
3
Alum entrepreneurs lead Wittenberg University MLK Convocation
4
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit
5
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top