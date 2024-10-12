Brett Gabbert throws 4 TD passes, Miami of Ohio finishes strong in 38-14 win over Eastern Michigan

Gabbert was 10-of-13 passing for 222 yards, averaging 17 yards per attempt and 22 yards per completion.

Miami's Keyon Mozee ran for 100 yards and Reggie Virgil caught three passes for 113 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

The Miami defense was led by Eli Blakey with 18 tackles, eight solo; and Corban Hondru with 16 and five.

Quarterback Cole Snyder and Delbert Mimms III each had 1-yard touchdown runs for the Eagles (4-2, 1-1).

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football