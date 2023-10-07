Brett Gabbert throws for 2 TDs and Miami (Ohio) eases past Bowling Green 27-0 for 5th straight win

Brett Gabbert was 15 of 18 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) eased past Bowling Green 27-0 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert was 15 of 18 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) eased past Bowling Green 27-0 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Miami (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its first 2-0 MAC start since 2010. The RedHawks' lone loss came against the Miami Hurricanes in a season opener.

Bowling Green (2-4, 0-2) was held to just nine first downs and 135 yards.

Gabbert added nine carries for 47 yards. Rashad Amos had a touchdown rushing and Kenny Tracy ran for a team-high 58 yards. Tracy and Nate Muersch each had a receiving touchdown, and Joe Wilkins Jr. made six catches for 70 yards.

Graham Nicholson made a 52-yard field goal to make it 24-0 and he added a 30-yarder in the fourth.

Connor Bazelak and Camden Orth combined to complete 11 of 23 passes for 72 yards for Bowling Green. Bazelak's interception was thrown right to Ty Wise.

