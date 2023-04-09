X

Brewers acquire LHP Sousa from Reds, send him to Triple-A

news
1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa from the Cincinnati Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and sent him to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cincinnati received cash and international bonus money in exchange for Sousa. The Reds had designated him for assignment last week.

Sousa, 28, went 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox last season. He struck out 12 and walked 10 in 20 1/3 innings.

In another move, the Brewers transferred left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby to the 60-day injured list. The Brewers announced Wednesday that Ashby was undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery and would miss most of the season. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
SUV crashes into Butler County fire station
2
Explosion in Springfield apartment building injures 3
3
McCrabb: Surprise parade, flyover part of 100th birthday party for...
4
Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school...
5
Springfield comedy legend Jonathan Winters focus of new event
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top