Brewers bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (32-27, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-33, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Julio Teheran (1-1, .82 ERA, .82 WHIP, five strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Cincinnati has a 14-17 record at home and a 26-33 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 32-27 record overall and a 16-15 record on the road. The Brewers are 20-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 15 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 12 home runs while slugging .486. William Contreras is 8-for-36 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .191 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (knee), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (neck), Willy Adames: 7-Day IL (head), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

