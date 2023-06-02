X

Brewers' Burnes ejected from start against Reds

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes was ejected from a series opener against the Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes was ejected from Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

The score was 3-3 when Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild’s blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. He and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout.

Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks. He was 0-2 over his prior three starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

