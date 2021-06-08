dayton-daily-news logo
X

Brewers face the Reds after Burnes' strong showing

news | 2 hours ago
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee looks to follow up a dominant outing by Sunday starter Corbin Burnes

Milwaukee Brewers (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -130, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Corbin Burnes. Burnes threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Arizona.

The Reds are 15-10 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .324, good for second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .415.

The Brewers have gone 12-9 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 75 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Avisail Garcia leads the team with 11, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-4. Brad Boxberger recorded his first victory and Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 75 hits and has 32 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is slugging .456.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 9-1, .226 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (hamstring), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top