Brewers face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (49-40, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-41, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -132, Reds +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee has a 25-20 record at home and a 48-41 record overall. The Brewers are 25-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 49-40 record overall and a 26-19 record in road games. The Reds have a 16-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 10-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 7-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

