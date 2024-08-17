Brewers host the Guardians, look to extend home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -114, Guardians -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Milwaukee is 70-52 overall and 36-24 in home games. The Brewers have a 29-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 34-30 on the road and 72-50 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 17 doubles, three triples and seven home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 11-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs while hitting .281 for the Guardians. Jhonkensy Noel is 6-for-27 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.