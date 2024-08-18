Brewers host the Guardians on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (10-7, 3.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (10-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians.

Milwaukee has a 37-24 record in home games and a 71-52 record overall. The Brewers are 29-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has gone 34-31 on the road and 72-51 overall. The Guardians have a 32-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 22 home runs while slugging .453. William Contreras is 11-for-35 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 32 home runs, 40 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .279 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 11-for-29 with a double, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .214 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.56 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.