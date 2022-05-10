Brewers look to stop slide in game against the Reds

Cincinnati is 5-23 overall and 4-8 at home. The Reds have gone 4-15 in games when they have given up a home run.

Milwaukee has an 18-10 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.33.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and eight RBI while hitting .222 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 13-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames ranks second on the Brewers with 14 extra base hits (six doubles and eight home runs). Rowdy Tellez is 13-for-40 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 7.82 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.