Brewers' Nestor Cortes returns to form as Reds lose 1-0 for a 3rd consecutive game

Cortes (1-1) was pitching five nights after allowing homers on each of his first three pitches in a 20-9 loss to the New York Yankees, his former team. Cortes yielded eight runs, five walks and six hits in two innings of a game that helped draw attention to the Yankees' use of "torpedo bats."

He was much sharper Thursday, striking out six and walking two. The Reds’ only hit off Cortes was a one-out double by Jose Trevino in the third.

Joel Payamps retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save.

Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo (1-1) allowed one unearned run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Lodolo didn’t allow a baserunner for the first three innings. In the fourth, Jackson Chourio led off with a ground-rule double, and a fielding error by Lodolo allowed William Contreras to reach with one out. Sal Frelick drove in Chourio with a two-out single.

Key moment

The Reds put two runners on with one out in the seventh against Elvis Peguero, who then retired Spencer Steer and Santiago Espinal on fly balls to center.

Key stat

The Reds are the first team to get shut out in three straight games since the Washington Nationals last September.

Up next

Nick Martinez (0-1, 6.00 ERA) pitches for the Reds as the four-game series continues Friday. The Brewers hadn't announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP