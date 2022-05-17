Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games for positive drug test

Milwaukee replaced Mejía by selecting the contract of right-hander Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Nashville.

Mejía and Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey, who also was suspended on Tuesday, raised to six the number of players suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on April 5 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

Three free agents were suspended a day earlier for 80 games following positive tests for Boldenone: outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón. Those were the first suspensions since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports