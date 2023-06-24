X

Brewers take on the Guardians after Adames' 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Willy Adames had four hits against the Guardians on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers (39-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-39, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (3-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -126, Brewers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Willy Adames had four hits against the Guardians on Friday.

Cleveland has a 19-18 record at home and a 36-39 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.89 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 17-18 record in road games and a 39-36 record overall. The Brewers have an 11-4 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .290 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 15-for-42 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Adames is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Wade Miley: day-to-day (cramps), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

