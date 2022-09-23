dayton-daily-news logo
Brewers take on the Reds after Wong's 3-home run game

By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Kolten Wong hit three home runs on Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (80-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-91, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Reds: Mike Minor (4-12, 6.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Kolten Wong hit three home runs on Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati is 59-91 overall and 30-45 in home games. The Reds have a 38-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has an 80-70 record overall and a 38-40 record on the road. The Brewers have a 35-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Friday for the 17th time this season. The Brewers are up 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 13 home runs while slugging .388. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-15 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 32 home runs while slugging .461. Willy Adames is 16-for-37 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (eye), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

