dayton-daily-news logo
X

Brewers take on the Reds with series tied 1-1

news
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Cincinnati Reds (56-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-66, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -286, Reds +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee is 74-66 overall and 38-27 in home games. The Brewers rank third in MLB play with 193 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cincinnati is 56-81 overall and 27-42 in road games. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The matchup Sunday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer is second on the Reds with a .264 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 64 RBI. Jonathan India is 14-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: day-to-day (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom
2
Stafford: Winkie Mitchell, a pillar of Springfield, was a gift to all...
3
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
4
‘She was loved everywhere:’ Owner of The Last Queen in Enon reacts to...
5
Hamilton considers tax deal for Third Eye Brewing Co. project in old...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top