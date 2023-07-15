X

Brewers take road win streak into matchup with the Reds

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (50-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-42, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -121, Brewers +101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 23-22 record at home and a 50-42 record overall. The Reds have a 30-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 24-21 record in road games and a 50-42 record overall. The Brewers are 25-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .474. Elly De La Cruz is 14-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 16 home runs while slugging .417. Christian Yelich is 13-for-42 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

