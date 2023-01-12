Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense

After his dismissal, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against the team and NFL.

The Browns missed the playoffs for the second straight year after going 7-10, and their defense was a major reason for the down season.

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski fired Joe Woods after three seasons as his defensive coordinator. The defense ranked 20th in scoring and 14th in overall yardage this season.

However, the Browns' biggest defensive problem was its inability to stop the run. Cleveland gave up 135.2 yards per game.

Flores helped fix a similar issue in one season with the Steelers. He worked primarily with the team's linebackers as Pittsburgh allowed 645 fewer rushing yards than the previous season and 10 fewer rushing touchdowns.

“He’s a great coach," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "I remember when we first found the news out that he was coming here, I was super excited because I had met him before, I met him at the combine and stuff and interviews and stuff.

"He’s such a great coach, football-minded. He wants the best out of each one of his guys, but he’s definitely added so much value to our defense. He's definitely been one of our good coaches.”

