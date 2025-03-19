Brian Shaw guides Clippers after coach Tyronn Lue misses 4th game because of back pain

“We’re all just hoping and praying that whatever it is they can get to the bottom of it and he’ll be back to being him,” Shaw said before the Clippers hosted East-leading Cleveland.

Lue watches his team on television and sends in-game messages to the other coaches, who relay them to Shaw.

Lue's back first kept him out on March 9 against Sacramento, when Kawhi Leonard's hook at the buzzer gave the Clippers a 111-110 overtime win.

“That game he asked me what the hell was I thinking when Kawhi held the ball for as long as he did,” Shaw said.

It had been Lue's desire for the Clippers to take the last shot and live with the results.

“It worked out,” Shaw said, smiling.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba