British Open tuneups return at John Deere, Scottish Open

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Aaron Rai.

Race to Dubai leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Lucas Herbert won the Irish Open.

Notes: Jon Rahm plays for the first time as U.S. Open champion in the strongest field of the year on the European Tour. ... The field features four of the top five players in the world with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele also playing. ... The Scottish Open typically precedes the British Open but was moved to early October last year when the British Open was canceled by the pandemic. ... The leading three players who make the cut will be exempt for the British Open if they are not already eligible. There are 51 players in the field already exempt for the British Open. ... Among those playing on a sponsor exemption is former PGA champion Jimmy Walker. ... Thomas tied for ninth at The Renaissance Club when he played the Scottish Open two years ago. ... Phil Mickelson in 2013 is the only player to win the Scottish Open and the British Open in the same year. Mickelson is not in the field this year. It will be the third straight major in which Mickelson does not play the previous week.

Next week: British Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Site: Silvis, Illinois.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,268. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.2 million. Winner's share: $1.116 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dylan Frittelli (2019).

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: This is the 50th playing of the John Deere Classic, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic. ... The leading player from the top five not already exempt earns a spot in the British Open at Royal St. George's. There are 13 players in the field already exempt for the British Open. ... The tournament last year was replaced by a one-time event at Muirfield Village won by Collin Morikawa over Justin Thomas. Both are at the Scottish Open this week. ... Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is playing the John Deere instead of defending his title at the U.S. Senior Open. He is a three-time winner at the Deere. ... Two-time Deere winner Jordan Spieth is not playing. Spieth is taking three weeks off between the U.S. Open and British Open. ... Zach Johnson is among three former major champions in the field. The others are Lucas Glover and Jason Dufner. ... Willie Mack III, who made his first PGA Tour cut last week in Detroit, is playing on a sponsor exemption.

Next week: British Open and Barbasol Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: Omaha CC. Yardage: 6,891. Par: 70.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner's share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 1 p.m (Peacock), 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Stricker (2019).

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Last week: Cameron Beckman won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

Notes: Stricker shattered the scoring record in 2019 with a 19-under 261 to win by six. ... Kenny Perry won the U.S. Senior Open in 2013 the last time it was held at Omaha Country Club. ... The winner is exempt into the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. ... The Senior Open will be played next year at Saucon Valley in Pennsylvania. ... Cameron Beckman earned a spot in the field by winning the Dick's Sporting Goods Open for his first PGA Tour Champions title. ... Miller Barber is the only three-time winner of the U.S. Senior Open, which dates to 1980. Five players, including Jack Nicklaus, have won it twice. ... Jerry Kelly has been runner-up the last two times the U.S. Senior Open was held. ... Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Hale Irwin, Billy Casper, Lee Trevino and Orville Moody are the only players to win the U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open.

Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 22-25.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html and https://www.usga.org/

___

LPGA TOUR

MARATHON LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Sylvania, Ohio.

Course: Highland Meadows GC. Yardage: 6,555. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday-Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Danielle Kang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Volunteers of America Classic.

Notes: This is the final individual event in the United States until after the Solheim Cup. ... The tournament was the second one held last year when the LPGA Tour returned from the pandemic-caused shutdown. Danielle Kang won for the second straight week. ... Nelly Korda is taking a second week off after winning her first major and rising to No. 1 in the world. Her older sister, Jessica, is in the field. They plan to be teammates next week at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan. ... Lexi Thompson, the fourth American to qualify for the Olympics, is not playing this week. ... Jin Young Ko won for the first time this year and moved to No. 5 in the Race to CME Globe standings. ... The tournament dates to 1984. It was not played in 1986 because the PGA Championship was held that year at nearby Inverness. ... The LPGA Tour returns to northwest Ohio the first week in September for the Solheim Cup. ... Se Ri Pak was a five-time winner of the tournament. She set the tournament record of 261 to win by nine shots in 1998, her rookie year.

Next week: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

TPC COLORADO CHAMPIONSHIP AT HERON LAKES

Site: Berthoud, Colorado.

Course: TPC Colorado. Yardage: 7,991. Par: 72.

Prize money: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Points leader: Mito Pereira.

Last tournament: Chad Ramey won the Live and Work in Maine Open.

Next week: Memorial Health Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

NBC: American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe GC, South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Defending champion: Mardy Fish. Television: Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. Online: https://americancenturychampionship.com/

Symetra Tour: Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort, The Donald Ross Course at French Lick, French Lick, Indiana. Defending champion: Patty Tavatanakit. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Challenge Tour: Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France. Defending champion: Steven Tiley. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-London, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Golf Partner Pro-Am, Toride Kokusai GC, Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.jgto.org/pc/TopPageEng.do

Japan LPGA: Nipponham Ladies Classic, Katsura GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: S. Langkul. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en

Korean LPGA: Daebo hausD Open, Seowon Valley GC, Paju, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr

___

