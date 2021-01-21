Broadway Jr., C. Michigan visit Akron

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Zips are 5-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Chippewas are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 73 points or fewer and 1-8 whenever opponents exceed 73 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com