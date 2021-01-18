Broadway Jr., C. Michigan visit Toledo

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Michigan is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Chippewas are 1-7 when opponents score more than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a collective unit has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams. The Rockets have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

