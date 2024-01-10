Brooklyn and Cleveland face off in Paris

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Brooklyn Nets in Paris.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 52.0 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.7.

The Nets are 13-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 7-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cavaliers average 113.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 116.6 the Nets allow. The Nets are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 46.0% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 25 the Cavaliers won 114-113 led by 27 points from Max Strus, while Cameron Thomas scored 36 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 27.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 18.8 points and 13.1 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw).

Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.