Brooklyn hosts Cleveland on home skid

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on March 21 the Cavaliers won 115-109 led by 31 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Day'Ron Sharpe scored 20 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 17.7 points and six assists for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 26.8 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Caris LeVert is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee).

Cavaliers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.