Brooklyn takes on Cleveland, aims to break 3-game skid

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 125-117 on Dec. 27. Kyrie Irving scored 32 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 19.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Evan Mobley is averaging 16.2 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.