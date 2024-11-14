Broome, Johnson score 18 apiece to lead No. 5 Auburn to 79-56 win over Kent State

Chad Baker-Mazara and Denver Jones had 12 points apiece for Auburn. Broome made 8 of 12 shots and Johnson 8 of 11.

VonCameron Davis led Kent State (2-1) with 19 points despite playing just 18 minutes after getting into early foul trouble. Jalen Sullinger added 16 points and made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Auburn's Jahki Howard and Ja'Heim Hudson missed their second game in a row after reportedly getting into an altercation on the flight to Houston, forcing the plane to be grounded shortly after takeoff.

Takeaways

Kent State: Fell to 5-8 against current Southeastern Conference members. Davis had three fouls in three first-half minutes but poured in 17 points after that.

Auburn: Scored the game's first 10 points and raced ahead 30-8 but couldn't sustain the dominant start. Had 23 assists on 28 baskets with four players each getting four.

Key moment

The Golden Flashes clawed back from a 22-point first-half deficit, cutting it to 41-37 on Delrecco Gillespie’s layup with 15:37 left.

Then Broome scored six points and Tahaad Pettiford made a 3-pointer and just beat the shot clock with another jumper to fuel an 11-0 run that effectively ended the threat.

Key stat

Auburn shot 49.1% from the floor (28 of 57). Kent State was just 20-of-61 shooting (32.8%).

Up next

Auburn hosts North Alabama Monday night when Kent State also hosts Niagara.

