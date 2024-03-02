Brown has 16 in Ohio's 66-59 win over Bowling Green

Led by Miles Brown's 16 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 66-59
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown had 16 points in Ohio's 66-59 victory over Bowling Green on Friday night.

Brown shot 6 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (17-12, 11-5 Mid-American Conference). Shereef Mitchell scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Aidan Hadaway went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Rashaun Agee led the way for the Falcons (17-12, 8-8) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Thomas added 15 points for Bowling Green. Marcus Hill also had 12 points and three steals.

Ohio entered halftime tied with Bowling Green 28-28. Brown paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Hadaway put up 10 second-half points and Ohio secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied three times.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio visits Buffalo and Bowling Green takes on Western Michigan on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark County church, cemeteries damaged by tornado; cleanup continues
2
2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death
3
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
4
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
5
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top