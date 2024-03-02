Brown has 16 in Ohio's 66-59 win over Bowling Green

Rashaun Agee led the way for the Falcons (17-12, 8-8) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Thomas added 15 points for Bowling Green. Marcus Hill also had 12 points and three steals.

Ohio entered halftime tied with Bowling Green 28-28. Brown paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Hadaway put up 10 second-half points and Ohio secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied three times.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio visits Buffalo and Bowling Green takes on Western Michigan on the road.

