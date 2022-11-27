dayton-daily-news logo
X

Brown has 18 in Ohio's 72-58 victory against Alabama State

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Miles Brown's 18 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Alabama State Hornets 72-58 on Sunday

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Miles Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Alabama State 72-58 on Sunday.

Brown was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bobcats (3-3). AJ Clayton added 13 points while going 5 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ben Roderick recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Hornets (1-7) were led by Isaiah Range, who posted 26 points and two steals. Antonio Madlock added 11 points for Alabama State. Duane Posey also had six points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Train strikes vehicle on Clark County tracks, driver escapes unharmed
2
Former Madison coach calls having basketball court named after him ‘a...
3
Clark County deputies think man killed was struck by vehicle
4
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
5
Man shot near Holiday in the City events in Springfield
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top