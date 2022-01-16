Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Brown, Lairy lift Miami over Western Michigan

news
1 hour ago
Dalonte Brown and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points each to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 70-62 victory over Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Dalonte Brown and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points each to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 70-62 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 11 points for the Redhawks (8-7, 2-2 MAC).

Lamar Norman Jr. had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for the Broncos (4-12, 0-5).

Western Michigan trailed 63-60 with 2:22 remaining tbut only scored two points in the final two minutes.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
2
Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel Show opens today
3
Insanity plea expected in case of woman who shot husband at their...
4
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to ‘guaranteed hire’ effort
5
Woman accused of shooting husband in Monroe indicted
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top