Brown leads Miami (OH) over N. Illinois 78-75

Precious Ayah made two foul shots with five seconds left to give the Redhawks a 78-75 lead. Kaleb Thornton missed a 3-pointer as time expired failing to give the Huskies a chance to tie.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points for Miami (12-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Ayah added 12 points and Mekhi Lairy distributed had six assists.