X
Dark Mode Toggle

Brown scores 28, Ohio defeats Ball State 90-70 in MAC

news
37 minutes ago
AJ Brown scored 28 points off of the bench to help lead the Ohio Bobcats past the Ball State Cardinals 90-70 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — AJ Brown led Ohio past Ball State on Thursday with 28 points off of the bench in a 90-70 win in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Brown added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (19-13). Jaylin Hunter was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Dwight Wilson recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Payton Sparks led the way for the Cardinals (20-12) with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ball State also got 11 points from Demarius Jacobs. Jarron Coleman had 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati’s Union Terminal featured on new U.S. postage stamp
2
WATCH: OVI driver slams into back of cruiser in Springfield
3
Brown says only luck prevented disaster in Springfield train derailment
4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Butler County Lincoln Day Dinner
5
Springfield man hospitalized with gunshot wound to head
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top