Browns activate Conklin, Parkey from COVID list to play

The team made the moves on Saturday, capping a rough few days as the Browns (6-3) navigated around positive tests and protocols.

While it will be good to have Conklin and Parkey to play the NFC East-leading Eagles (3-5-1), the Browns won't have star defensive end Myles Garrett. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and will miss Sunday's game, and it's possible he'll sit out next week's game at Jacksonville as well.