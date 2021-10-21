Browns activate WR Landry from IR to face Broncos

Landry is a team leader and his presence can have a calming effect and help backup Case Keenum, who is making his first start since 2019.

The 28-year-old Landry is one of just five players with at least 642 receptions since 2014. Before he got hurt, Landry had caught at least two passes in 111 consecutive games — the fourth-longest streak in history.

Landry has caught at least 72 passes in each of his first seven seasons, and had 976 yards or more five times. He led the league with 112 receptions in 2017.

