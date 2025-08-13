Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett ticketed after police say he drove 100 mph in Cleveland suburb

Garrett is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday but he could pay a $250 fine without appearing. Garrett is expected to be with the Browns in Philadelphia for a joint workout with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

“Extremely disappointed. It has been addressed with Myles, with the football team. He needs to slow down for his safety and the safety of others,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said before Wednesday's practice.

Garrett was stopped less than an hour after the Browns landed at Hopkins International Airport after their 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

It is the second time in less than two months a Browns player has been stopped by Strongsville Police for speeding. On June 17, Shedeur Sanders was stopped for going 101 mph near the same stretch of highway as Garrett.

In 2022, Garrett flipped his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck and was cited for failure to control his vehicle and unsafe speed.

