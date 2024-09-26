Browns and Raiders are in similar spots as each tries to avoid going 1-3

Sunday's game between the Browns and Raiders likely to set the tone for both sides.

The effects for the loser are especially troubling. Only 42 teams that began 1-3 have made the playoffs since the 1970 merger.

Cleveland and Las Vegas are coming off losses — the Browns falling 21-15 to the Giants and the Raiders getting walloped 36-22 by the Panthers. The latter defeat prompted soul-searching in the Las Vegas locker room and a team meeting Monday.

Both teams have reason to play with desperation, but they also have major issues.

For Cleveland, reigning Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett insists he's playing, even with injuries to his feet, Achilles tendon and thigh.

“I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the rigors of the season, sometimes for bumps and bruises like I have now,” Garrett said. “An injured animal is the fiercest, so I'm going to be at my best.”

The Raiders are planning to face Garrett as if he were at full strength.

“You watched a couple of those runs against the Giants last week, and he is just a wrecking shop,” Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce said. “It’s two guys on him and it doesn’t matter. They chip him, doesn’t matter. Run away from him, he chases it down. We see this every day with Maxx (Crosby). We hardly ever see this effort and this physicality from another player.”

As for Crosby, he didn't practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury suffered two weeks ago at Baltimore. Crosby, who last season had 14 1/2 sacks, was held to three tackles by Carolina and missed some snaps for the first time this season.

Then there are the quarterbacks.

Cleveland's Deshaun Watson has completed 57.8% of his passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns in his third season since signing a $230 million guaranteed contract.

On the other side, Gardner Minshew is the starter for now, but Aidan O'Connell remains an option. He started the second half of last season and went 5-4 over that stretch.

Minshew bemoaned that he's had three interceptions and a lost fumble.

“I have to do a better job,” Minshew said. “If I take care of the ball, we’re usually going to be all right, and that’s going to be a big emphasis for us this week.”

Passing grade

Watson has taken some heat from fans for his erratic play through three games. He’s among the NFL’s lowest-ranked passers and there have been instances where he’s held the ball too long or missed receivers.

More scrutiny came following a fourth-down play in last week’s loss.

On a run-pass option in the fourth quarter, Watson didn’t throw to open tight end Jordan Akins in the flat. He ran instead and got stopped short of the marker.

“Everyone can pause the tape and say, ‘Hey, he should have thrown it here, he should have thrown it here,’” Watson said. “No one’s in those film rooms, no one is making those decisions. So I go based off of what is (offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey and (coach) Kevin Stefanski are saying and how they grade me on that.”

Running on empty

The lack of a running game is the major reason the Raiders haven't been able to establish a consistent offense.

Las Vegas is last in the NFL with 51 yards rushing per game. Zamir White, who rushed for 397 yards over four starts to end last season, has been held to 102 yards this year on 3.2 per attempt behind a banged-up and struggling offensive line.

White said he's not frustrated, but is instead focused on getting better. If that happens, it could help the passing game.

Or maybe not.

“Balance, schmalance,” Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. “It’s important to be an efficient football team, no matter what vehicle you use to control your offense.”

Woe-line

Three Cleveland tackles were injured in last week’s loss to the Giants, and a fourth, Jack Conklin, couldn’t make his season debut following reconstructive knee surgery after he strained a hamstring in practice.

On top of that, three-time Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller will miss at least the next four games after being put on injured reserve with a knee injury.

“It’s unheard of, it’s crazy,” said left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who made his season debut last week and promptly hurt his surgically repaired right knee. “We’re all working to get back, do what we can do, do what we can for the team, but it’s tough. We have people that have to fill in and step up and that’s the name of the game.”

The issues up front have contributed to Watson being sacked a league-leading 16 times.

Getting his chance

The Raiders drafted Jackson Powers-Johnson this year in the second round out of Oregon with the idea he could make an immediate impact on the offensive line. He hoped to compete to start at left guard, but an undisclosed injury took him off the practice field, and then Powers-Johnson missed the first two games with an illness.

He finally made his NFL debut against the Panthers, playing 21 offensive snaps.

“Just working hard and getting better every day,” Powers-Johnson said. “That's the expectation.”

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP