Browns' Beckham has surgery to repair torn knee ligament

Beckham got hurt as he tried to run down Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, who intercepted a pass intended for Cleveland's playmaker.

Beckham's injury sparked speculation about his future with Cleveland. He's under contract through 2023.

Last week, general manager Andrew Berry said he expected Beckham to remain with the team long-term.

“Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” Berry said. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He has done a fantastic job with his teammates and at practice. He has embraced the organization. He is under contract for multiple years.

"Our focus with Odell is making sure that he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year, but we are pleased with him.”

Beckham finished with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on a 50-yard run in a win at Dallas. He's missed 25 games over the past four seasons due to injuries.

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. (13) leaves the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's 37-34 win at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy