Browns, Bengals look to end season with momentum when they meet in the Battle of Ohio

BetMGM NFL odds: Bengals by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Browns 7-9; Bengals 8-8.

Series record: Bengals lead 56-48.

Last meeting: Bengals beat the Browns 17-16 in Cleveland on Sept. 7, 2025.

Last week: Browns beat the Steelers 13-6; Bengals beat the Cardinals 37-14.

Browns offense: overall (30), rush (27), pass (29), scoring (31)

Browns defense: overall (2), rush (14), pass (2), scoring (14)

Bengals offense: overall (18), rush (31), pass (6), scoring (12).

Bengals defense: overall (32), rush (32), pass (27), scoring (31).

Turnover differential: Browns minus-8; Bengals minus-2.

Browns player to watch

DE Myles Garrett. With 22 sacks, the All-Pro pass rusher needs one to pass the single-season record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan (2001 with the New York Giants) and Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt (2021). Garrett, who also leads the league with 32 tackles for a loss, has sacked Joe Burrow 11 times in nine meetings.

Bengals player to watch

QB Joe Burrow has completed 49 of 63 passes for 614 yards with six touchdowns, no interceptions and a 139 passer rating in the past two games. Burrow has a 4-5 record against the Browns, but has won his past three starts.

Key matchup

Garrett vs. Bengals LT Orlando Brown. Garrett has lined up on the right side as an edge rusher on 82.2% of his snaps, meaning most of his pass rush snaps will come against Brown. Garrett has been chip-blocked or double-teamed on 26 of 61 pass rush snaps the past two games. The Bengals have used chip blocks for Brown on a 14.5% rate this season, fourth highest among left tackles.

Key injuries

Browns: TE Harold Fannin Jr. (groin) and LB Carson Schwesinger (quad, ankle) have not practiced this week. TE David Njoku (knee) could miss his fourth straight game.

Bengals: RB Chase Brown (illness), TE Cam Grady (chest), WR Charlie Jones (ankle), DT B.J. Hill (ankle), CB Josh Newton (hamstring) and DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) have not practiced all week. Jones, Newton and Ossai are out.

Series notes

The Bengals have won four straight. Cincinnati has a 32-21 edge since Cleveland’s return in 1999. Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 6-7 against the Browns. The Bengals have a 34-18 advantage in games played in Cincinnati. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski has a 6-5 record against Cincinnati.

Stats and stuff

Cleveland has a six-game losing streak in road division games. ... QB Shedeur Sanders is 2-4 as a starting quarterback. HIs 364 passing yards against the Titans on Dec. 7 are the most by a rookie quarterback in a game this season. ... RB Dylan Sampson had 93 scrimmage yards (29 rushing, 64 receiving) in the first meeting. ... WR Jerry Jeudy has at least five catches in four games. He had five receptions for 66 yards in the first meeting. ... TE Harold Fannin Jr. leads NFL rookies with 72 receptions. He has a touchdown catch in two straight games and four of the past five. ... The Browns have not allowed a 300-yard passer in 44 straight games, the league's longest active streak since the Colts had a 52-game run from 2005-08. ... LB Carson Schwesinger leads league rookies in tackles (156) and tackles for loss (11). ... CB Tyson Campbell is second in the league with 18 passes defensed. ... K Andre Szmyt, who missed a field goal and extra point in the first meeting against Cincinnati, has made 12 consecutive field goals. ... Cincinnati scored 82 points in wins over Miami and Arizona. It is the most it has scored in a two-game span since totaling 85 during Weeks 12-13 in 2004. ... RB Chase Brown has at least 90 scrimmage yards in six straight home games, including 141 last week. ... RB Samaje Perine has scored a touchdown in two straight games. ... WR Tee Higgins is tied for fifth in the league with 10 receiving touchdowns. ... The Bengals have forced 11 turnovers in the past five games, tied for third most (Jacksonville and Minnesota both have 12). ... LB Demetrius Knight is second among league rookies with 103 tackles. ... DE and first-round pick Shemar Stewart got his first sack last week. ... P Ryan Rehkow is second in the league in gross punting average (51.1 yards per punt). ... K Evan McPherson has made 12 straight field goals.

Fantasy tip

Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase is third in the league in receptions (117) and fourth in yards (1,316). He has five games with at least 10 catches this season, but was held to two receptions for 26 yards in the first meeting.

