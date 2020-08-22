Browns CB Johnson released from hospital, RB Chubb back

Johnson sustained his liver injury when he was landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant when the two were battling for a pass during a red-zone drill. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called it a “totally normal” football play.

Johnson dived for the ball, and his body absorbed the full weight of the 245-pound Bryant, a fourth-round pick form Florida Atlantic. Johnson was slow getting up but made his way back to the sideline and continued practicing.

Later, after being examined by the team's medical staff for an abdominal injury, he was taken to the hospital.

It's not known when or if Johnson will be back on the field. He had been expected to be Cleveland's starting nickel back. A first-round pick in 2015 by Houston, Johnson had been having a strong camp before getting hurt.

Johnson's NFL career has been slowed by injuries. He's twice broken a foot, suffered a knee injury and dealt with concussions. He was with Buffalo last year following four seasons with the Texans.

