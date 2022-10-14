Browns' Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots

Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter while trying to make a tackle in last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league's protocols since getting hurt.

This is Ward's third concussion in the NFL. He had two during his rookie season in 2018.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will likely start in Ward's spot opposite cornerback Greg Newsome Jr. Greedy Williams is also expected to return after being on injured reserve with a hamstring and can play outside when Newsome moves into the slot.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Sunday and hasnt a has not practiced

Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis