Browns defensive star Myles Garrett buys minority ownership stake in NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated Oct 25, 2023
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett hurdled a Colts lineman last week. On Wednesday, the Browns' star defensive end jumped into the NBA.

Garrett finalized a deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced. Garrett's share of the team is not immediately known, but the Cavaliers said he also will serve as an official “brand ambassador.”

A four-time Pro Bowler, Garrett has attended numerous Cavs games in recent years.

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. “We are honored to welcome this longtime friend of the team as our new partner and investor.”

Garrett loves to talk and play basketball. He participated in the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game when the Cavs hosted the event in 2022.

Garrett said joining the franchise "is truly a dream come true.”

The 27-year-old had perhaps the best game of his NFL career on Sunday at Indianapolis. Garrett had nine tackles and two sacks, forced two fumbles, knocked down a pass and hurled the interior of the Colts' line to block a field goal in the Browns' 39-38 win.

Garrett was selected at the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. The Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 after he starred at Texas A&M.

