Browns defensive starters Greg Newsome II, Dalvin Tomlinson sidelined from camp with injuries

The Cleveland Browns will be without two starters from last year’s top-ranked defense for most of training camp

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
47 minutes ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without two starters from last year's top-ranked defense for most of training camp.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II has already had surgery on an injured hamstring, and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure on Friday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski provided medical updates on the two players in his opening remarks after the Browns had their first practice at the Greenbrier Resort. He's hoping both will be back for the Sept. 8 opener against Dallas.

Newsome was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list Wednesday while Tomlinson was a surprise addition to the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list.

Stefanski said Newsome, who has started 39 games since being drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021, got hurt working out last week.

“Hopefully have him back for Week 1,” Stefanski said. “But I’ll have more of an update as we get closer.”

The Browns picked up Newsome's fifth-year option during the offseason.

Stefanski didn't provide a timeline on Tomlinson, who had a major impact on Cleveland's defense last season after signing as a free agent with the Browns.

The 30-year-old Tomlinson started 16 games and finished with three sacks, but his presence up front helped free end Myles Garrett, who was the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

