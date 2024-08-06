Browns' Deshaun Watson sitting out preseason opener as he continues recovery from shoulder surgery

Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the Browns and make his debut with the team after signing as a free agent in March.

Watson has thrown nearly every day in training camp so far, but the Browns are closely monitoring his reps and workload while getting him ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Dallas.

Stefanski emphasized the team is taking a day-to-day approach with Watson, who has played in just 12 games in his first two seasons with Cleveland. Watson was suspended six games by the NFL in 2022.

The 28-year-old suffered a fracture to his glenoid bone in Week 10 at Baltimore last season and underwent surgery.

Earlier in camp, Watson said he's feeling healthy and is aiming this season to "block out noise." The Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

Stefanski said some of Cleveland's players will start and play against the Packers.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Jordan Love will start and play along with the Packers' other first-teamers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP