Browns drop agreement with FirstEnergy, change stadium name

"We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community,” said Dave Jenkins, COO of Haslam Sports Group founded by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives.”

It's not yet clear if the Browns will re-open bidding for its stadium name.