Browns' DT Winfrey remains on roster amid legal troubles

The Browns have shown patience in the past with other troubled players, and the team is likely to retain Winfrey unless they get new information from legal authorities or through their own investigation.

Berry was asked if the team would consider releasing Winfrey.

"We’ll deal with that matter internally and make the appropriate decision for the organization,” he said.

Winfrey had some maturity issues last season. The Browns sent him home before a practice and suspended him for their Week 2 game against the New York Jets. It followed a pattern of behavior by Winfrey and prompted star defensive end Myles Garrett to say his teammate needed to “learn how to be a pro.”

A few days later, Winfrey acknowledged he had growing up to do. Later in the season, he missed time after sustaining a concussion when he crashed a scooter.

Winfrey finished the season with 22 tackles and one-half sack in 13 games.

