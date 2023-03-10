Browns enter free agency looking for defensive help, wideout

NEEDS: A stunning regression by the Browns defense was the biggest factor in Cleveland missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired and replaced by Jim Schwartz, who won a Super Bowl running Philadelphia's defense a few years ago. Schwartz likes to pressure quarterbacks, but the Browns biggest defensive need is an inside run-stopping tackle to pair alongside All-Pro end Myles Garrett. Safety is another priority following Johnson's release. The Browns need a speedy wide receiver to complement No. 1 target Amari Cooper and stretch defenses. Before free agency, the Browns must restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s massive, $230 million contract to create some salary cap space. They also gave up three first-round draft picks in the trade to acquire Watson, putting a greater importance on free agency.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $14 million over.